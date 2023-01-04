Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

