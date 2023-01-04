Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5,810.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

