Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Reduced by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 92,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 110,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

