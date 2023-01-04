Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $191.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.