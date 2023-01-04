Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

