Verge Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.71 million and $514,422.65 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,895.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00447597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00886348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00113293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00600095 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00254733 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.