Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.14 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $27,954.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,835.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00451188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.85 or 0.00902504 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00109874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00602122 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00253740 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,816,285 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

