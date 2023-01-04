Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.32 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $37,373.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,845.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00447291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00896569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00112851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00607925 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00260788 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,819,347 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

