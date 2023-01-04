Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Down to $1.79

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.73. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VORB shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative return on equity of 128.75% and a negative net margin of 546.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

