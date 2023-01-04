VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. VRES has a total market cap of $546.30 million and approximately $666.48 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040922 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00234090 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.18195672 USD and is down -11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $594.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.