VVS Finance Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $95.94 million and approximately $628,009.38 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,305,637,814,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,493,283,085,719 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

