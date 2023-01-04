W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $203,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

GWW stock opened at $555.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.61 and a 200-day moving average of $539.46. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

