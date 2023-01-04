Wade Financial Advisory Inc Acquires 59,864 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,864 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 3.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.92% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

