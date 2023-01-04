Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,088 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

