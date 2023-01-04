Wade Financial Advisory Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

