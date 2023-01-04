Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 201,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 52,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

