Wanchain Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $902,774.83 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00071896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

