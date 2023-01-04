Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.45 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO.B opened at $252.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 12-month low of $139.00 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.50.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

