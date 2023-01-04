Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.01. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
