Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.01. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 55.4% during the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,412 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,911,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 417,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

