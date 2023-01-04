Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 3,175 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $54,029.32.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. 5,871,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,438. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $183.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

