Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 837 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,716,096 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

