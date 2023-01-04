Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. 2,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

