Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.75. 80,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,739. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

