Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 2,954 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 141,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.