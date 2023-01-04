WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after acquiring an additional 669,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,194. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.