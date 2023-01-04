Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

