Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $175.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

