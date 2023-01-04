Westhampton Capital LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 303,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,382,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

