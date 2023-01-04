Westhampton Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 959 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 15,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $453.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.51. The stock has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

