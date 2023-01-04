Westwood Management Corp IL Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.