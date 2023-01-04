Westwood Management Corp IL Invests $214,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 44.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in PayPal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 33.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 272,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,395 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. 321,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,369,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

