Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 5.5 %

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.59. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

