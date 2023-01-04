Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Up 5.5 %
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.59. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.