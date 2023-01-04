William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

AYI stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

