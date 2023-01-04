Wirtual Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $30,743.05 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

