Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $24.57 during trading on Wednesday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

