Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 16,575 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 165,750.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

