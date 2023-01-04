Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $149,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 360 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $171.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

