Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

SOFI opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.