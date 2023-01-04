Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

