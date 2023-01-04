Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Hits Market Cap of $47.76 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $47.76 million and $9,192.36 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00445499 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.02221463 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.66 or 0.30436092 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02133395 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,747.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

