XRP (XRP) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. XRP has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion and approximately $745.76 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,171,756 coins and its circulating supply is 50,563,767,827 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
