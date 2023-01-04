Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 12%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALAGet Rating) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12. 1,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 215,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Yalla Group Trading Up 12.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Yalla Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yalla Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

