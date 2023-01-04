Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 12%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12. 1,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 215,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Yalla Group Trading Up 12.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.17.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
Featured Articles
