Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $40.57

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $40.57 or 0.00240966 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $651.89 million and approximately $50.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00079988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,069,419 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.