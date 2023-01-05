12,332 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $170.96 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.