181,967 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Purchased by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

