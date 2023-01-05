250 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $15.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

