3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,209.52

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,209.52 ($14.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,366.50 ($16.46). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($16.14), with a volume of 1,098,947 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($22.41) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,228 ($14.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,298.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,210.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

