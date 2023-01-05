6,562 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.39 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $259.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.