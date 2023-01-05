66,850 Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Acquired by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.10% of Enviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,999,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,602,118,000 after buying an additional 98,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $194,589,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $37,222,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 464,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 724,541 shares in the company, valued at $36,698,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 551,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,884,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

