905 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $423.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

