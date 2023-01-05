905 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.
Shares of DE opened at $423.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.66.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
